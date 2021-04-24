A similar function was also held by the Prime Minister’s Office and the departments under it. The function which took place late yesterday afternoon at Ash-Shaliheen Mosque in Jalan Perdana Menteri ran concurrently with the breaking of the fast.

The function began with the reading of surah Al-Fatihah led by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister At The Prime Minister’s Office. It was followed by the reading of takhtim and doa khatam. The function was jointly organised by the Internal Security Department and Ash-Shaliheen Mosque Takmir Committee.

Source: Radio Television Brunei