In conjunction with the blessed month of Ramadhan, various parties continue to organise religious activities in glorifying this month full of blessings apart from seeking multiple rewards from Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala. The Ministry of Religious Affairs late yesterday afternoon held a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony at Pehin Khatib Abdullah Mosque, Kampung Kulapis.

The reading of surah Al-Fatihah was led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Home Affairs. This was followed by the reading of Takhtim and Doa Khatam, Tahlil and Doa Arwah. Also present was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei