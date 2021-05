The PERTIWI Association also held a Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony yesterday morning. The function was held at Mohamed Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Serusop.

Among those present was Datin Paduka Hajah Zaharah binti Haji Idris, Advisor to PERTIWI Association. The function began with the reading of Surah Al- fatihah, followed by the doa khatam. The function also aimed to enhance relations among the members as well as cultivate love towards the Quran.

Source: Radio Television Brunei