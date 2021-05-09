The Youth Tilawah Al-Quran Scheme conducted by the Islamic Studies Department aims to produce youths who have the potential in Tarannum Al-Quran. Yesterday morning, 141 scheme students nationwide took part in the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony that was held in conjunction with Ramadhan.

In the Brunei Muara District, the ceremony took place at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Pengiran Anak Puteri Mutawakillah Hayatul Bolkiah Religious School in Kampung Serusop for 123 students who have completed reading the 30 chapters of Al-Quran. The reading of Surah Al-Fatihah was led by Awang Haji Mohammad Rosli bin Haji Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Also held was a donation presentation to orphans.

Source: Radio Television Brunei