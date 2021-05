The Dental Service Department, Ministry of Health also held a Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony, 6th May afternoon. The function took place at Dewan Al-‘Afiah, Ministry of Health.

Present was Pengiran Doctor Haji Md Khalifah bin Pengiran Haji Ismail, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary for Professional at the Ministry of Health.

The function ran concurrently with presentation of donations to orphans from the department’s officers and staff.

Source: Radio Television Brunei