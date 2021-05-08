A Khatam Al-Quran ceremony was the Brunei Darussalam Women’s Graduates Association. The function took place at Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Manggis Madang, 7th May afternoon.

Present was Pengiran Hajah Zabaidah binti Pengiran Haji Kamaludin, President of the Brunei darussalam Women’s Graduates Association. The function ran concurrently with the handover of the ‘Indahnya Berbagi di Bulan Ramadan’ project contribution to single mothers organised by the Women and Economic Bureaus of the Kampong Panchor Mengkubau National Housing Scheme Consultative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei