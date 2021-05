In conjunction with Nuzul Al-Quran, the Brunei Darussalam Nurses’ Association, PENJURU, yesterday morning held a Khatam Al-Qur’an Ceremony for the association members.

Present was Datin Paduka Hajah Suraya Noraidah binti Abdullah, President of PENJURU. The ceremony is among the association’s annual religious events. The ceremony also coincided with presentation of donations to 16 orphans comprising the children of nurses and midwives.

Source: Radio Television Brunei