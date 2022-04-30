Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association yesterday morning organised an online Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony at the association’s headquarters in Kampung Anggerek Desa, Berakas.

Participating in the ceremony were Datin Paduka Hajah Zaharah binti Haji Idris, Datin Paduka Hajah Jusnani binti Haji Lawie AND Datin Hajah Masni binti Haji Mohd Ali, the Lifelong Vice Presidents of the Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association. The ceremony ran concurrently with reading of Tahlil and Doa Tahlil specifically for Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit and Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah. The ceremony concluded with reading of Takhtim and Doa Khatam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei