The Brunei Darussalam Scout Association also organised the Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony at the Association’s Religious Hall, yesterday afternoon.

Present was Haji Awang Badar bin Haji Ali, Chief Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Scout Association. The annual event aimed to enculture the reading of Al-Quran among scout members as well as strengthens goodwill among members.

The function coincided with the donations presentation to 23 orphans among the scout members in the four districts. It aims to alleviate the burden and provide joy to the orphans in celebrating the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Source: Radio Television Brunei