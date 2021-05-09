Similar ceremonies also took place at three other districts, yesterday morning.

In Tutong District, the ceremony was held at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Norain Religious School. The reading of Surah Yasin was led by Awang Haji Azman bin Haji Musa, Tutong District Head Religious Officer. A donation presentation was also held for an orphan who joined the scheme.

Meanwhile in Belait District, a similar ceremony took place at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Rashidah Sa'adatul Bolkiah Religious School. Present was Dayang Hazlina binti Dahlan, Belait District Islamic Studies Officer.

Whereas in Temburong District, the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony was held at the Temburong Arabic School. In attendance was Awang Morsidi bin Haji Awang Tuah, the school's headmaster.

Source: Radio Television Brunei