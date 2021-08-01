Kampung Batu Marang Mosque held a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony in conjunction with the 75th Royal birthday celebration, 31st July night. The function organised by the Mosque’s Takmir Committee took place at the mosque.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office. The ceremony began with the mass reading of Surah Al-Fatihah, followed by the khatam reading from Surah Ad-Dhuha until Surah Al-Masad.

Source: Radio Television Brunei