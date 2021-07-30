In conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 75th Birthday Celebration, the Ministry of Defence and Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF, Bolkiah Garrison level, held the Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony. The function took place at Ad-Difa’ Surau, Bolkiah Garrison.

Present was Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd. Yussof, Second Minister of Defence. The Khatam Al-Quran ceremony began with the reading of Sayyidul Istighfar, followed by Khatam Al-Quran, Doa Takhtim and Tahlil.

Source: Radio Television Brunei