​Appreciation to the teachings of the holy book can spurs one love towards Allah SWT, as well as encouraged individual to master all fields of knowledge based on Al-Quran and appreciate it in daily life. Yesterday morning, 80 muslimah from the Brunei Halaqah Cinta Al-Quran Association made a visit to Kampung Belais Mosque in Temburong District for Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony. It is the seventh time such a ceremony has been held by the association.

The ceremony began with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah and followed by the reading of Khatam Al-Quran and Asma Ul-Husna before ended with the reading of Doa Khatam and takhtim.

The ceremony also filled with a special talk which among others touched on the teaching of Al-Quran. Also held was donation presentation to the needy people and orphans.

Source: Radio Television Brunei