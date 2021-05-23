The Ikatan Teluk Intan Mewah Cooperatives, ITM Berhad has reached its 15th year of operation. In this regard, several events were planned to celebrate the ocassion. Among them was the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony held this morning at the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque, Kampong Mentiri.

The reading of Surah Al-Fatihah was led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin Bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. 32 people took part in the ceremony comprising members of the Cooperative Board, ITM Committee Members as well as congregants of the Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque Kampong Mentiri.

During the ceremony, the Minister of Religious Affairs received tithe contributions amounting to nearly six thousand dollars which was handed over by Awang Haji Hambali Bin Awang Tengah, Board Chairman Director of ITM.

The ceremony ran concurrently with the handing over of endowment for the use of the mosque. 49 orphans aged 12 and below, residing in Kampong Mentiri area 1 and 2 as well as Kampong Mentiri Housing received donations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei