​The Kampung Bakiau and Pengkalan Mau Consultative Council with the cooperation of the Pengiran Muda Abdul Wakeel Mosque Takmir Committee organised a Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony for women in the said village. The ceremony held for the very first time carried the theme ‘Al-Quran Temanku Dunia Akhirat’ and took place yesterday morning at the Pengiran Muda Abdul Wakeel Mosque in Kiudang.

The reading of Surah Al-Fatihah was led by Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, Member of the Legislative Council. This was followed reading of Al-Quran verses by participants, takhtim and doa khatam.

Participation certificates were presented by Dayang Hajah Norsiah binti Haji Ahmad, wife of Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit. Over 30 participants took part in the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony.

Source: Radio Television Brunei