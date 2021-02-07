The Anti-drug Abuse Association of Brunei Darussalam, BASMIDA, yesterday afternoon organised a Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony and 100 days Tahlil Ceremony for Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim.

90 Association members attended the ceremony at Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Manggis/Madang. The ceremony began with the mass reading of Surah Al-Fatihah followed Surah Ad Dhuhaa to Surah An-nas by khatam participants. Also present were Datin Hajah Masni binti Haji Mohd Ali, President of BASMIDA and Dayang Hajah Linda Aini binti Abdullah, Vice President of Basmida.

Source: Radio Television Brunei