The Brunei Darussalam’s Women Council this morning held a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony and coincided with the Reading of Tahlil for Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim ibni His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. The function took place at the Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Manggis/Madang.

The ceremony began with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Datin Hajah Dayang Siti Hajar bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Awg Mohd Yusof, President of the Brunei Darussalam’s Women Council. The Khatam Al-Quran was led by Dayang Hajah Norbayu binti Haji Salleh from Pertiwin Association, followed by doa khatam by Hajah Latifah binti Haji Sahari from Women’s Association. The reading of tahlil and doa was led by Pengiran Hajah Rakiah binti Pengiran Abu Bakar from Brunei Malay Teachers Association.

