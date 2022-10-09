The ‘Jurai Keturunan Ahmad’ Association held a Khatam Al-Quran ceremony at the Suri Seri Begawan Raja Pengiran Anak Damit Mosque in Kampung Manggis/Madang. The ceremony was held on 9th October morning, in conjunction with His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 76th Birthday celebration.

90 participants took part in the ceremony. The function was followed with the reading of khatam, takhtim and doa khatam. It was further enlivened with Dikir Asraqal and Marhaban.

Source: Radio Television Brunei