​Tthe Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Sungai Akar, 9th October night, held the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony for the 1 Week 1 Khatam and the 1 Week 1 Juz Programmes which were officiated on the 5th of July this year.

Among those present were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism; Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohammad Yussof, Second Minister of Defence; and Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The ceremony commenced with the reading of Surah Al-Fatihah, followed by Surah Ad Dhuha until Surah An-nas.

The function continued with the Khatam Al-Quran ceremony for the Al-Quran Tarannum and Murattal classes. The ceremony aimed to encourage the participants to complete reading the Al-Quran individually and in groups aside from fostering closer ties between congregants.

Source: Radio Television Brunei