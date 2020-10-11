​More than 75 trainees of the Youth Development Programme for 2020 comprising 37 males and 41 females who completed the course at the Youth Development Centre were celebrated in the Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony. The ceremony took place yesterday morning at the Centre.

Present was Pengiran Haji Mohammad Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hasan, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. Also present was Retired Colonel Pengiran Haji Maiddin bin Pengiran Haji Said, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports; and Dayang Fauziah binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Assistant Director of the Youth Development Centre. The ceremony began with the mass reading of Surah Al-Fatihah and followed by the recitation of Surah Ad-Dhuha to Surah An-Nas. The Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony is an annual activity of the Spiritual and Religious Unit under the Self Development Programme Unit of the Youth Development Centre.

Source: Radio Television Brunei