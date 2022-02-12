In conjunction with the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF, yesterday afternoon held a Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony simultaneously at the suraus of the Ministry of Defence and RBAF in all four districts including Pulau Baru-Baru Mosque.

In attendance at the Al-Fa’izun Surau, Berakas Garisson was Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Second Minister of Defence. This year’s Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony is using the Mushaf Al-Quran Al-Karim and its interpretation specially published in conjunction with the RBAF’s Diamond Jubilee Celebration.

A similar ceremony was held at Al-Huda Surau. Among those present, Major General Udara Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, RBAF Commander.

Source: Radio Television Brunei