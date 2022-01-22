53 members of Kumpulan Husna Hurulain yesterday afternoon were feted in a Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony after completing the reading of 30 verses of the holy Quran. The feted Kumpulan Husna Hurulain members were those who attended the Quran and Muqaddam classes.

Present was Her Excellency Homeira Rigi Zirouki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Brunei Darussalam. Such a ceremony is hoped to encourage members’ to continue to read and love the Qur’an apart from cultivating the practice of reading Al-Qur’an in daily life as well as motivate the other members who are still in the process of completing their Qur’an reading.

Source: Radio Television Brunei