The ‘Pencinta Kalam Allah’ Project by the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam ended with the Second Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony, 24th December night. 23 individuals comprising Commissioners, Adult leaders, Young leaders of the association participated in the virtual event.

The ceremony included the reading of Al-Quran verses, takhtim, Dikir Asyraqal Badru and doa to seek protection from COVID-19. The project aimed to instil the culture of reading and understanding Al-Quran among members. Also joining the event were Life-long Vice Presidents of the Girl Guides Association of Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei