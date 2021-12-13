Muslimah Group of the Universiti Brunei Darussalam Mosque conducted the Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony for Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji Abdul Azim and Khatam Al-Quran for the 2nd COVID-19 Nyah Programme. The ceremony was held virtually yesterday morning.

The ceremony was participated by Datin Hajah Dayang Nahriah binti Haji Asbi, wife of the Minister of Religious Affairs. Also joining were members of UBD mosque group, Brunei Muara District’s Head of Muslimah Group Leader, as well as Meraih Redha Allah Muslimah group of Kampung Pelakat Sipitang Mosque, Sabah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei