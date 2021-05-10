Tadarus ceremonies continue to be held by mosques nationwide to further glorify the blessed month of Ramadhan. The Mosque Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs in cooperation with Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque Takmir Committee has organised a Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony for Mosque Youth Nationwide. Also held was a reading of Tahlil for Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji ‘Abdul ‘Azim. This afternoon’s function was held at the Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque in Kampung Jerudong.

The reading of Surah Al-Fatihah was led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. This was followed by the khatam ceremony, reading of doa khatam, Tahktim and Tahlil as well as Doa Peliharakan Sultan.

The function ran concurrently with the presentation of donations to 28 orphans from Mosque Youth Groups Nationwide. The donations were contributed by EZY Printing Services & Trading Company Sendirian Berhad.

Source: Radio Television Brunei