Key Handing Over

​Kampung Telisai Mosque Tutong District now has a new room for the funeral management. The handing over of the key was held on 25th November afternoon.

The replica key was presented to Awang Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri, Acting Director of Mosque Affairs who was then handed over to Awang Saipol bin Ismail, Mosque Affairs Officer. The funeral management room construction project is a waqaf from the donors to replace the temporary funeral management facility.​

Source: Radio Television Brunei