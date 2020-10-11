The Fardhu Maghrib Prayer, Sunat Hajat Prayer and Doa Kesyukuran Ceremony in conjunction with World Post Day was held yesterday late afternoon. The ceremony by Postal Services Department, Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications took place at the Brunei International Airport’s surau in Berakas.

Among the congregants was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications. In line with the World Postal Strategy of the Universal Postal Union, this year’s theme emphasises on Innovation, Integration and Inclusion. The theme aims to address universal access in the postal services sector.

Source: Radio Television Brunei