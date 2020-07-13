​The mass Maghrib prayer, sunat hajat prayer and doa kesyukuran ceremony in conjunction with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 74th birthday celebration will be held this Tuesday, 14th of July with the main focus at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampong Kiarong.

The Kesyukuran ceremony will also be held at several mosques in the Brunei Muara District, namely the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque; Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Kampung Mentiri; Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam Mosque, Kampung Jerudong; Mohamed Bolkiah Mosque, Kampung Serusop Sultan Sharif Ali Mosque, Kampung Sengkurong; Al-Muhtadee Billah Mosque, Kampung Sungai Kebun; Setia Ali Mosque, Muara Town and Perpindahan Lambak Kanan Mosque.

In the Belait District, the ceremony will be held at Muhammad Jamalul Alam Mosque, Kampong Pandan National Housing Scheme Mosque and Pekan Seria Mosque. In Tutong District, it will take place at Hassanal Bolkiah Mosque in Tutong Town while in the Temburong District, the ceremony will take place at Muhammad Salleh Main Mosque in Bangar Town.

As control measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 are currently still being enforced, congregants and the public who will attend the ceremony at mosques, suraus and religious halls nationwide, must follow the guidelines stipulated and on the advice of the Ministry of Health. Only invited guests and the public who will attend the ceremony at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah, in Kampong Kiarong are required to make reservations through the BruHealth application by pressing on the tab for ‘Majlis Kesyukuran for His Majesty’s 74th Birthday’. Congregants are advised to perform ablution before going to the mosque, wear face mask as well as bringing along and using their own prayer mats.

Congregants should also scan the QR Code, undergo body temperature checks and use hand sanitizers. Congregants are also prohibited from shaking hands with each other, and should always implement physical and social distancing as well as immediately depart after the function.

Meanwhile, only individuals with green and yellow codes only are allowed to attend the ceremony. Meanwhile, individuals with symptoms such as high fever, coughs, colds, respiratory problems and others are not allowed to attend the ceremony including female congregants and children under 15 years old.

Source: Radio Television Brunei