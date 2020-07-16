In conjunction with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 74th birthday anniversary, Brunei Malay Chamber of Commerce, yesterday morning held a Kesyukuran ceremony. The ceremony was held at its headquarters at Beribi Industrial Complex.

Present was Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs. Also present was Awang Salminan bin Haji Burut, Permanent Secretary for Municipal and District at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Awang Abdul Walid bin Haji Matassan, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Municipal and District at the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei