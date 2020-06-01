​The 31st of May is the anniversary of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF. Its 59th anniversary this year was commemorated with a special Kesyukuran Ceremony that took place at the Menara Block of the Ministry of Defence instead of the mass parade and assembly due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Special Kesyukuran Ceremony began with the reading of Surah Yasin and Tahlil ceremony for the late parents of His Majesty Sultan and Yang Di Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien and Al-Marhumah Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Damit. Among those in attendance were Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Lailaraja Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Md Yussof, Second Minister of Defence and Major General Pengiran Dato Paduka Seri Aminan bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, the Commondar of RBAF. Similar ceremonies took place simultaneously at all RBAF garrison and camps. The theme of the RBAF anniversary this year is ‘Bersama Menjayakan Wawasan Negara’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei