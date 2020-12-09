Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB, yesterday morning held a Kesyukuran Ceremony and Presentation of Academic Awards in conjunction with the 10th KUPU SB Convocation Ceremony. The ceremony took place at University College’s Dewan Tarbiyah.

At the function, Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Acting Minister of Religious Affairs presented the Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College academic awards to 11 best graduates in their respective programmes who received the dean’s award. Meanwhile, the 4th lughah al-Mua’allim workshop certificates were handed over to 26 participants comprising Arabic school teachers from throughout the country.

The function ran concurrently with the hand over of Tarbiyyah endowment to Doctor Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Ra’es of KUPU SB from the 10th convocation graduates. The endowment included 7 prayer mats, 2 units of presentation pointers, 1 unit wireless microphone, 2 book shelves and several other surau equipment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei