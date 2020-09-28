​In conjunction with its formation 42 years ago, the Federation of Brunei Malay Entrepreneurs in short PPPMB, yesterday afternoon held a kesyukuran ceremony. It took place in Kiulap.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia ENGINEER Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar, Minister of Development. The formation of PPPMB among others to unite the Malay entrepreneurs apart from strengthening economic activity through business matters among the Brunei Malay community. Formed on 2nd October 1978, the Federation of Brunei Malay Entrepreneurs formerly known as Coalition of Malay Entrepreneurs, GPM. Throughout its formation, PPPMB has successfully recruited new members and a number of them have also been sent to several countries to take short-term courses to sharpen their knowledge in the field of entrepreneurship.

Source: Radio Television Brunei