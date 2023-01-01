​The Royal Brunei Police Force, RBPF celebrated its 102nd anniversary on the 1st of January. In conjunction with the anniversary, RBPF held the reading of Surah Yaasin, Tahlil and Doa Kesyukuran ceremony at the Police Headquarters Surau in Gadong.

Among those present was Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Mohammad Irwan bin Haji Hambali, Commissioner of the RBPF. The function was held with the aim to seek blessings and protection for all RBPF personnel.

Source: Radio Television Brunei