Providing awareness to students on the importance of maintaining physical and mental health, the Health Promotion Centre this afternoon organized a ‘Kesihatan Badan, Kesihatan Minda’ Program. The Program organized in collaboration with the Gleneagles Jerudong Park Medical Centre, GJPMC and The Big B-W-N Project was held at the Sekolah Tinggi Perempuan Raja Isteri in the capital.

Over 100 students took part in the program, which aimed to provide a useful information on ways to improve actions in their lives in a healthy way. The program also touched on the importance of physical and mental health, which is related with one’s health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei