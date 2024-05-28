Kennon Road Repairs Boost Local Business in Benguet

BAGUIO — Businesses along the historic Kennon Road in Benguet province are benefiting from ongoing repair and maintenance works, which have improved travel and transport conditions, boosting local incomes.

According to Philippines News Agency, Kennon Road, which reopened to light vehicles on May 1 after repairs began on February 19, is the preferred route to and from Baguio City as it shortens travel time by 30 to 45 minutes compared to Marcos Highway. Villages such as Camps 3, 4, and 6 in Tuba, Benguet, and Camp 7 in Baguio City benefit from the increased traffic.

Romy Salinas, a Barangay Camp 4 council member, said, "With more travelers passing, eating at the restaurants, and buying fruits or any products from the stores, the businesses benefit." DPWH-Cordillera Director Khadaffy Tanggol reported that the 151-meter rock shed project, worth PHP 264 million, started in 2023 to address frequent landslides. He stated that upon completion by the end of September, Kennon Road would be safer for travelers.

Tanggol also noted the potential for future tunneling projects, inspired by successful technologies used in other parts of the country. "Eventually, we will be doing it because the technology is already here," he said.