Kasuka SC Triumphs Over Indera SC in Under-18 Youth League Opener



Bandar seri begawan: Kasuka SC emerged victorious against Indera SC in the opening week of the Under-18 Youth League. The match, which took place on the night of July 9 at the Track and Field, Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex, saw Kasuka SC secure a 4-1 win.





According to Radio Television Brunei, Kasuka SC established an early lead by scoring two goals in the 20th and 34th minutes of the first half. Indera SC managed to respond with a goal in the 35th minute. In the second half, Kasuka SC further extended their lead by scoring two additional goals, ensuring a decisive victory. With this win, Kasuka SC collected 3 points from their first match in the league.

