​Kasih Lebaran Project was also held in two other districts. In Tutong the cleaning work took place at senior citizens homes at Kampung Sengkarai and Kampung Penabai Tutong.

In an interview with RTB, Awang Mohammad Hanif Muqri bin Haji Sufri, Project Coordinator explained the cleaning campaign is held on two separate days which are today and the 14th of June. It involves around 100 volunteers who carry out the work inline with advice and guidelines given by the Ministry of Health.

Kasih Lebaran Project involves volunteers from the National Service Programme, PKBN, Brunei Darussalam Scouts Association, PNBD, Universiti Brunei Darussalam Students Association, PMUBD, Universiti Brunei Darussalam Global Discovery Programme GDP and members of the Brunei Students Union in United Kingdom and Eire, BSU who are on holiday in the country.

In Temburong District, two houses belonging to senior citizens in Kampung Negalang and Kampung Ujung Jalan were also the focus of Kasih Lebaran Project. The activity provides young volunteers with the encouragement to be more active, social awareness and a sense of belonging. It is also hoped the activity will teach youth to help each other as part of caring attitude in the community.

Source: Radio Television Brunei