The delegation from the Islamic Da'wah Centre together with new converts as well as residents around Kampung Selapon continued the dikir maulidur rasul ceremony at Julangan Titah Kampung Melilas Longhouse in Belait District, 24th October night.

Among the ceremony's highlights was a short talk entitled "Kelebihan Menjadi Umat Nabi Muhammad Shallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam" or the Advantages of Being the Ummah of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu 'Alaihi Wasallam, presented by Muhammad Syamim Farhan bin Hj Sufri, an officer from the Islamic Da'wah Centre. The delegation included Awang Abd Aziz bin Haji Abd Kahar, Assistant Director of Islamic Da'wah Centre.

The function coincided with the presentation of endowment in the form of Mushaf Brunei Darussalam and its Translation for the use of the mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei