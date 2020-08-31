​The Kampung Bolkiah Community Development Centre is hoped to become a platform that can encouraged the village and nearby residents to build and develop their socio-economy from various way. The centre was a project under ‘Ristaan Abadi’ Initiative, Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in collaboration with Big BWN Project. An open day was held earlier in marking the opening of the centre.

20 female members from Bolkiah Women’s Club displayed their hand-made traditional and modern weaving and handicraft as well as foods and drinks. The village residents are encouraged to utilise the centre in further enhancing their skills and training for entrepreneurship, technical and vocational education and culture.

Among those present were Yang Berhormat Dayang Nik Hafimi binti Abdul Haadii and Yang Berhormat Dayang Khairunnisa binti Awang Haji Ash’ari, Members of the Legislative Council. Also in attendance were Dr. Nor Imtihan binti Haji Abdul Razak, Permanent Secretary for Planning, Land Use and Environment as Acting Managing Director of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah; Pengiran Mohammad Amirrizal bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports AND Retired Colonel Pengiran Haji Maiddin bin Pengiran Haji Said, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Source: Radio Television Brunei