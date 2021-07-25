The Ministry of Development through the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation in collaboration with Big BWN Project and Zero Waste Brunei continued the July Plastic Free Campaign project at the Tudong Saji Festive Stall in Kuala Belait, 24th July night.

The Every Day without Plastic Bags Initiative’s posters were handed over by Dayang Martinah binti Haji Tamit, Acting Director of Environment, Parks and Recreation to Awang Haji Azmi bin Haji Abdul Rahim, Acting Chairman of the Kuala Belait and Seria Municipal Board. More than 200 recycle bags were distributed including those from Butra Heidelberg cement Sendirian Berhad. The campaign aims to raise public awareness on plastic pollution and also take action to reject disposable plastics apart from finding alternatives and starting more environmentally friendly habits.

Source: Radio Television Brunei