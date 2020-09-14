​The ‘Projek Julangan Titah Graduan Bersepadu’ located at Jalan Bunga Teratai, Kampung Jaya Setia, Perpindahan Berakas began its services yesterday. The Graduan Bersepadu is hoped to produce independent graduates and build an independent society to face various challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Yesterday morning, a Doa Selamat and Kesyukuran ceremony was held to mark the start of the project.

The ceremony that was held at Ruang Sajian Graduan was attended by Cabinet Ministers. The reading of Surah Al-Fatihah was led by Awang Muhammad Ikhwan bin Mahni@Azizan, graduate representative from Designer Graduan, followed by the reading of Al-Quran verses by Awang Muhammad Haznawi bin Abu Bakar, graduate representative from Sajian Graduan.

In the graduate representative speech by Dayang Doctor Siti Norrasidah binti Haji Zahiri, graduate representative from Sajian Graduan, she highlighted that the goals of Graduan Bersepadu is to equip them with skills and knowledge inline with their qualification. This is inline with the country’s aspiration of becoming a developed nation in line with the Wawasan Negara Dua Ribu Tiga Puluh Lima, namely having highly educated and skilled citizens who are successful, high quality of life and a dynamic and sustainable economy.

The venue echoed with the Selawat that was led by Awangku Muhammad Safwan @ Awangku Hazwan bin Pengiran Razak, graduate representative from Pasaria Graduan, followed by the recital of Doa Selamat by Awang Mohammad Hadiudin bin Haji Jali, graduate representative from Sajian Graduan.

Graduan Bersepadu Sendirian Berhad has 5 subsidiaries in various field that are managed by 53 local graduates, namely Sajian Graduan, Pasaria Graduan, Designer Graduan, Pustaka Graduan and Tutor Graduan. Pasaria Graduan is fully managed by local graduates from various academic backgrounds. Pasaria Graduan provides daily necessities of high quality dry and wet products that meet the required food safety standards.

Designer Graduan is one of the Graduan Bersepadu subsidiary that serves as a boutique and tailor shop. It is managed by 5 graduates from various backgrounds under the guidance of the board of director and were trained under a renowned company in design and sewing.

Meanwhile, the Pustaka Graduan is run by graduates from local institutions of higher learning namely Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, UNISSA, Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD, Universiti Teknologi Brunei, UTB and Laksamana College of Business.

11 teaching staff from various fields from local and overseas universities manage the Tutor Graduan. They are trained comprehensively by lecturers from Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Institute of Education, UBD, where they are introduced to learning theory that are inline with the Brunei Teachers’ Standards.

Graduan Bersepadu Sendirian Berhad is the first of its kind to be established to give graduates from various academic backgrounds the opportunity to serve the society through entrepreneurship.

Source: Radio Television Brunei