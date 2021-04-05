His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Yang Amat Berhormat Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of Malaysia expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting held in a friendly and productive atmosphere which reflects the long standing relations between the two countries and peoples. Both leaders recognised the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic upon the economy and social fabric of each other’s countries. In this regard, they reiterated their commitment to work closely together in addressing the common challenges, and underscored the importance of revitalising and protecting the socio-economic stability of both countries and peoples. The matter was among the contents of the Joint Statement issued following the 23rd Annual Leaders’ Consultation between the two countries today.

The Joint Statement among other matters stated that moving forward, both leaders also discussed the possible cooperation of Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia in vaccine diplomacy. The cooperation would be centred upon three matters, which include a reciprocal vaccination arrangement for both nationals covering diplomats, students and expatriates; ensuring access to vaccine supplies for both Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia; and a reciprocal mutual recognition of vaccination certificates between both nations as this step would facilitate cross-border movement of the people between both countries.

Both Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the movement of peoples during the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring their safe cross-border movement, with the necessary safeguards in place so that public health concerns are addressed. In this regard, both sides have agreed in principle to establish a Reciprocal Green Lane, RGL, with effective COVID-19 prevention and control measures, to facilitate essential business and official travel between both countries. The Leaders further agreed for officials from both sides to undertake consultations on the draft Standard Operating Procedures, SOP’s of the proposed RGL.

Both Leaders also expressed their appreciation with the collaboration between the two governments, particularly in managing the repatriation of their respective citizens stranded in each other’s country and other countries during the COVID-NINETEEN pandemic. This is a testament to the close and enduring ties between the two countries and their peoples.

The Leaders underscored the need to further enhance closer economic cooperation, especially between Brunei Darussalam and the states of Sabah and Sarawak. Both Leaders also reiterated the importance of enhancing connectivity with the opening of the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge, which links the Brunei-Muara District with the Temburong District, to facilitate greater international trade and investment opportunities between Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia as well as through the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area, BIMP-EAGA.

They also welcomed efforts to strengthen business-to-business engagement, including the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Chambers of Commerce and Industries of both countries which would cover economic cooperation and commercial exchanges.

Malaysia congratulated Brunei Darussalam on assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship and its apt theme for the year: ‘We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper.’ Both Leaders looked forward to working closely together with other ASEAN Member States on harnessing the caring nature of ASEAN to build a harmonious and resilient ASEAN Community with the people at its centre; preparing and adapting for future challenges and threats to ensure ASEAN remains relevant and resilient; and creating opportunities for people to benefit through initiatives that enhance the sustainable prosperity of the region. Malaysia reaffirmed its fullest support and cooperation to take forward Brunei Darussalam’s key priorities and deliverables under its Chairmanship.

Both Leaders exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and expressed serious concern on the ongoing crisis in Myanmar and the rising number of fatalities. They urged all parties to refrain from instigating further violence, and for all sides to immediately exercise utmost restraint and flexibility. The Leaders called on all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution and pursue constructive dialogue, reconciliation and quickly return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar and for the greater peace, security and stability of the region. The Leaders also recalled the purposes and principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, and emphasised that it remains in ASEAN’s greater interest to see Myanmar resolve the crisis and regain stability. The Leaders reaffirmed ASEAN’s readiness to assist Myanmar, including through the good offices of the Chairman of ASEAN and the Secretary-General of ASEAN in a positive, peaceful and constructive manner. In this regard, both Leaders agreed for ASEAN Leaders to meet to discuss the ongoing developments in Myanmar and tasked their respective Ministers and senior officials to undertake necessary preparations for the meeting that will be held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia.

His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam expressed his warmest greetings to all Malaysians celebrating the upcoming blessed month of Ramadhan. Yang Amat Berhormat, the Prime Minister of Malaysia returned the greeting, and wished all Bruneians observing the holy month a happy Ramadhan Al-Mubarak.

Source: Radio Television Brunei