The Brunei Darussalam Conference on Forest: “Forests and Biodiversity, Unveiling Its Economic Potential”, aims to explore green economic development opportunities through the commercialisation of forest biodiversity such as downstream industries and eco-tourism.

According to Awang Zaeidi Bin Haji Berudin, Senior Forestry Officer at the Forestry Department, the conference is to disseminate information that preserving forests and biodiversity is a joint responsibility. The theme of the conference is specific towards the economy. Apart from the importance of forests for environmental stability, it also plays a role in socio-economic stability in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei