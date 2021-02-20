The Company ‘C’ Police Reserve Unit, Royal Brunei Police Force and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces have successfully foiled a smuggling attempt during the COVID-19 Security Taskforce Joint Operation in Kampung Limau Manis.

On the 19th of February, three individuals were found entering the country from Malaysia, carrying three black boxes. However, the individuals managed to flee after noticing the presence of patrol team, leaving the boxes behind.

Upon further inspection, 36 bottles of alcoholic drinks of various brands were found, and the contraband were brought to the Kampong Ayer Police Station for investigation. The contraband were then handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further action.

In a separate incident, a patrol team at the Kampung Lumapas industrial area found a suspicious vehicle at the area. Upon noticing the presence of the patrol team, the vehicle sped towards the patrol team and tried to run them down, but the team members managed to dodge the vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. Following this incident, the Royal Brunei Police Force will continue to closely monitor the border from time to time.

Source: Radio Television Brunei