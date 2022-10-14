​Following a report on a house in Kampung Kulapis, Jalan Tutong area believed to hold entertainment activities and mass gatherings and as a result of intelligence information, a joint operation was conducted on 14th October early morning, involving officers and personnel from the Royal Brunei Police Force and the Royal Customs and Excise Department

The raid which was carried out at around 2.30 in the morning has seized a number of musical instrument and alcoholic drinks of various brands. In the meantime, the house owner and the owner of the musical instrument were also arrested and taken to the Sengkurong Police Station for investigation. The case will be investigated under the Public Entertainment Act Chapter 181 and Section 146 of the Excise Order, 2006.

Source: Radio Television Brunei