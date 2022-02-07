Two local men were detained and 601 kilogrammes of chicken wing without the Halal Import Permit were seized in a joint operation conducted on 5th February.

The operation was conducted by Enforcement Officers from the Halal Food Control Division, Syariah Affairs Department and the Royal Customs and Excise Department at Kampung Manggis. During the operation, enforcement officers found raw chicken wing inside the vehicle. All items were seized and handed over to the Royal Customs and Excise Department for further investigation and action.

Any information on food smuggling activities can be directed to the Halal Food Control Division at 716 6222 or the district Halal Food Control Division.

Source: Radio Television Brunei