The Authority for Building Control and Construction Industry, ABCi, has conducted the first joint inspection this year with related building control agencies. In the inspection, a company operating in three shop units was found to have carried out renovations without obtaining the Occupation Permit, OP.

Raziqin Restaurant was issued a Notice to Vacate the Premise Unit as stated under Section 16(i)(a), Building Control Order, 2014, that is, no person shall occupy, allow or cause to be occupied, any building or part where building work has been carried out unless the Authority has issued Occupation Permit in the building or part of the building. If found guilty, the company can face a fine of not more than $20,000, imprisonment of not more than 6 months or both.

Owners, operators and tenants of building units / premises are reminded to comply with the Building Control Order 2014, Building Control Regulations 2014, standards and guidelines that are currently running for any renovation works and additions to units / premises by appointing A Qualified Person who is legally registered and has a Practicing Certificate under the Architects, Professional Engineers and Surveyors Board, Ministry of Development and the construction works must be carried out by Contractors who have valid registration under the Ministry of Development as well as the appropriate work category. Legal action can be taken in accordance with the Building Control Order 2014 and the Building Control Regulations 2014.

Source: Radio Television Brunei