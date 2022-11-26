​A joint cleaning campaign held in Tutong Town was one of the initiatives and efforts of the Tutong District Office in maintaining cleanliness and public safety. The campaign was held on 26th November morning, at the Haji Abu Yusof Building, Irama Aman Building 1 and 2, Hajah Marianah DH Haji Abdul Wahab Building and Hajah Rafiah Building.

The campaign was led by Awang Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Tutong District Officer. The campaign was conducted by the Tutong District Office in collaboration with several government agencies, grassroots leaders, Mukim Pekan Tutong Consultative Council and businesses. In this regard, all parties are urged to jointly maintain cleanliness not only in public places but also in their respective homes.

Source: Radio Television Brunei