Tenant engagement strategies are key for return to office plans

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Retaining, attracting, and building stronger relationships with tenants returning to the office will be critical for the long-term success of commercial office buildings. To further enhance tenant engagement and experience across its portfolio of managed buildings, JLL has aligned with HqO, an industry-leading workplace experience platform, to bring world-class workplace experiences to JLL clients both on-site and digitally.

JLL has made a strategic investment in HqO as the preferred service provider for workplace experience because of its commitment to delivering best-in-class technology and customer success. HqO’s product consists of an award-winning app, analytics suite, hybrid work tools, and a flex space management system.

The platform allows JLL’s Experience Management group, which combines best-in-class programming and service both digitally and physically, to streamline the workplace experiences delivered to tenants through an easy-to-use app and provide valuable data and feedback for landlords to make more informed decisions that drive greater tenant engagement.

“JLL has committed to being an industry leader in technology, which includes creating strategic alignments with firms like HqO,” said Jay Koster, President of Investor Services, JLL. “Through this strategic alignment, we have been able to work in lockstep with HqO to help customize the user experience to fit the evolving needs of the industry during this crucial inflection point.”

“In today’s market, experience and amenities have gone from niceties to necessities,” added Tom Larance, Head of Experience Management at JLL. “HqO will help us solve how technology can best serve our clients and office communities, today and in the future.”

HqO, a JLL Spark investment in 2018, has now secured a follow-on corporate investment from JLL, becoming one of the latest additions to JLL’s proptech ecosystem.

“JLL Spark has been a prominent investor in HqO since 2018 and we are excited to expand our relationship to solve the needs of JLL’s clients globally,” said Yishai Lerner, Co-CEO at JLL Technologies. “HqO is a must-have product for any landlord seeking to retain, attract and build stronger tenant relationships. Together, we will further drive technology innovation within the real estate sector.”

“JLL has been a leader in the industry by operating at the intersection of technology, property management, and experience strategy,” said Chase Garbarino, CEO and Co-Founder of HqO. “This aligns perfectly with how we at HqO serve our customers. As the preferred service provider for workplace experience, we are excited to deepen our relationship with JLL and deliver our joint clients a complete end-to-end workplace experience that truly revolutionizes the way people value the office.”

JLL’s 2,300 property management experts in the U.S. provide comprehensive real estate services in more than 1,200 buildings totaling more than 208 million square feet.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom .

About HqO

As the leader in workplace experience technology, HqO is revolutionizing how people connect with each other and the places they work — right from the palm of their hands. Composed of an award-winning app, analytics suite, hybrid work tools, and a flex space management system, the HqO Workplace Experience Platform empowers property teams and companies to create personalized experiences that engage and delight the people at their properties and inform data-driven decision making.

Active in over 200 million square feet of commercial real estate and across 24 countries, HqO helps build meaningful relationships with the people in the workplace every day. For more information, visit www.hqo.com .

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 95,000 as of September 30, 2021. For further information, visit jll.com .

Connect with us:

https://www.linkedin.com/ company/jll

https://twitter.com/jll?s=21

https://instagram.com/jll?utm_ medium=copy_link

https://www.facebook.com/ JLLUSA/