The 'Jiwaku Seni: Graffiti Art Competition' is one of the activities held in conjunction with the 'Brunei December Festival 2020'.

The activity, which was participated by 10 local graffiti art enthusiasts, was held yesterday afternoon in Beribi. The 'Jiwaku Seni' is one of the platforms for local artists to create to form a project or provide a more potential collaborative space in the future. The announcement and presentation of the prizes will be held on Sunday, 20th December.

Source: Radio Television Brunei